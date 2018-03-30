All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
328 E 18th Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

328 E 18th Ave

328 East Eighteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

328 East Eighteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
328 E 18th Ave Available 07/30/20 Single Family House, 6 bedroom, 2 full bath house near OSU Central Campus - This beautiful and spacious house has large living rooms, large bedrooms, and a great front yard. The house also has a front porch, rear parking, garage, DW, washer/dryer, and refinished hardwood floors. It is located on a quiet street with good North Central location. There are also blinds, fans, and a full basement. It is in great condition throughout!

OSU Campus Area

(RLNE1857194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 E 18th Ave have any available units?
328 E 18th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 E 18th Ave have?
Some of 328 E 18th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 E 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
328 E 18th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 E 18th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 E 18th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 328 E 18th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 328 E 18th Ave offers parking.
Does 328 E 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 E 18th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 E 18th Ave have a pool?
No, 328 E 18th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 328 E 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 328 E 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 328 E 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 E 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
