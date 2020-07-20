All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3279 Delburn Ave

3279 Delburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Delburn Avenue, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse 1300sqft 3bdrm 1.5ba 2 car attch gar. - Property Id: 58707

Recently updated!!

Thankyou for your interest in the property. The property is located in Dublin Schools.

The property is 1300sqft 3bdrm/1.5baths. The kitchen has been updated with LG Hi-mac Solid Surface Counters, and is very spacious. All appliances come with the townhouse, including the washer and dryer. The 2-Car garage has built in shelving, and two openers. The unfinished basement has a laundry room, and plenty of storage, or if desired could be converted into a second movie area. The master bedroom has a private vanity, and all bedrooms have great size, and updated closets.

1300 sqft
2-Car Garage
Updated Kitchen w/ Solid Surface Counters
Breakfast Bar in Kitchen
3 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
Living Room
Dining Area
Pantry Area
Carpet in all bedrooms
Paint (Neutral Colors)
Private Concrete Patio
Unfinished Full Basement
Large backyard

Please let me know if you are seriously interested in the property.

Availability is flexible 6/4/2018.

Thank You
Matthew
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58707
Property Id 58707

(RLNE4894102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Delburn Ave have any available units?
3279 Delburn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3279 Delburn Ave have?
Some of 3279 Delburn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 Delburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Delburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Delburn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3279 Delburn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3279 Delburn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3279 Delburn Ave offers parking.
Does 3279 Delburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3279 Delburn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Delburn Ave have a pool?
No, 3279 Delburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3279 Delburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 3279 Delburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Delburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3279 Delburn Ave has units with dishwashers.
