3279 Delburn Ave

Amenities
Townhouse 1300sqft 3bdrm 1.5ba 2 car attch gar. - Property Id: 58707
Recently updated!!
Thankyou for your interest in the property. The property is located in Dublin Schools.
The property is 1300sqft 3bdrm/1.5baths. The kitchen has been updated with LG Hi-mac Solid Surface Counters, and is very spacious. All appliances come with the townhouse, including the washer and dryer. The 2-Car garage has built in shelving, and two openers. The unfinished basement has a laundry room, and plenty of storage, or if desired could be converted into a second movie area. The master bedroom has a private vanity, and all bedrooms have great size, and updated closets.
1300 sqft
2-Car Garage
Updated Kitchen w/ Solid Surface Counters
Breakfast Bar in Kitchen
3 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
Living Room
Dining Area
Pantry Area
Carpet in all bedrooms
Paint (Neutral Colors)
Private Concrete Patio
Unfinished Full Basement
Large backyard
Please let me know if you are seriously interested in the property.
Availability is flexible 6/4/2018.
Thank You
Matthew
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58707
Property Id 58707
(RLNE4894102)