3279 Delburn Ave

Townhouse 1300sqft 3bdrm 1.5ba 2 car attch gar. - Property Id: 58707



Recently updated!!



Thankyou for your interest in the property. The property is located in Dublin Schools.



The property is 1300sqft 3bdrm/1.5baths. The kitchen has been updated with LG Hi-mac Solid Surface Counters, and is very spacious. All appliances come with the townhouse, including the washer and dryer. The 2-Car garage has built in shelving, and two openers. The unfinished basement has a laundry room, and plenty of storage, or if desired could be converted into a second movie area. The master bedroom has a private vanity, and all bedrooms have great size, and updated closets.



1300 sqft

2-Car Garage

Updated Kitchen w/ Solid Surface Counters

Breakfast Bar in Kitchen

3 Bedrooms

1.5 Baths

Living Room

Dining Area

Pantry Area

Carpet in all bedrooms

Paint (Neutral Colors)

Private Concrete Patio

Unfinished Full Basement

Large backyard



Please let me know if you are seriously interested in the property.



Availability is flexible 6/4/2018.



Thank You

Matthew

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58707

