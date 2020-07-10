3044 Bennington Avenue

Amenities

This multilevel home is clean & bright with large windows that bring in lots of natural light. Completely updated inside with beautiful driftwood grey luxury vinyl plank throughout the main level & finished lower level, & freshly painted walls in a neutral color scheme with crisp white trim throughout the home. On the main level, you'll find the living room & large eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, and cute beadboard & brushed nickel details, overlooking the fenced backyard with large deck. More living space on the lower level, along with storage area & utility room. All 3 bedrooms on the carpeted upper level, along with the updated full bathroom with shower/tub, white cabinets, & gleaming chrome fixtures. You'll love the neighborhood's sidewalks & the big shade tree in your front yard.



Resident Qualifications



Prospect Must Have Positive Residential History:

No Evictions within the Past Three Years

Evictions Older Than 3 Years MUST BE PAID IN FULL

No Recent Negative Feedback from Former Landlords (i.e.: damage, noise, conduct)

No outstanding balance with another Landlord

No outstanding balances with utility companies (gas, electric, water, phone, and cable)

No Occupant May Have Certain Felony Convictions:

Drug Related Offenses

Sexual Offenses

Violent Offenses

Prospect must earn Three times the Monthly Rent (Total Combined Gross Income, applies to credit approved applicants only).

Any credit score below 580 will require a qualified co-signer. Co-signer must have minimum credit score of 650 and make 5x gross income of monthly rent.

No outstanding Bankruptcies or Foreclosures. Must be discharged.

Each person 18 and over MUST complete an application. This includes persons not financially responsible for paying the rent and persons living in the unit part of the time.

No outstanding tax liens.

Pet Policy

Pets are not allowed on the premises under any circumstances without prior written approval of HER Realtors Residential Property Management. Any pet may be rejected by Management for any reason that Management deems appropriate. There are substantial penalties if any Resident has a pet without first securing prior written approval of Management, or for violation of any pet rules.



$300 non-refundable pet fee plus an additional $25 a pet per month.

Maximum of 2 pets.

No pet is permitted if the weight of pet exceeds 70 pounds.

Dogs and cats are permitted with the exception of: Akitas, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf hybrid.

Snakes, Rodents, and Reptiles are NOT allowed under any circumstance.

Pets are only allowed outside the unit while on a leash and while accompanied by the resident.

