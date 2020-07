Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 Townhome with finished basement! All new carpet, all new appliances new fixtures and more! Assigned parking in front of your home, private patio space, location just off sawmill near everything! Dublin schools and private condo association.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3016-sawdust-ln-dublin-oh-43017-usa/3d7cfca7-9400-4bca-bd67-1edd17f31339



(RLNE5360083)