300 W Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator parking pool guest suite

Breathtaking views with a full balcony, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit offering a private separate owners suite, with private Master Bath with a jacuzzi tub, and an 10x10 sized walk in master closet. In suite washer and dryer, guest suite with a private bath and a chefs dream kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and a full granite island for preparation and a sitting area. Great room overlooks the entire skyline with extra space for an office or dining rom space. 1 enclosed parking space come with the unit as well as the use of all the facilities in the building including a pool pass for the adjacent Parks Edge facility. 24 hour concierge service for guarantee safety for you and your loved one's