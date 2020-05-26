All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

300 W Spring Street

300 West Spring Street · (614) 203-1582
Location

300 West Spring Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2486 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
guest suite
Breathtaking views with a full balcony, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit offering a private separate owners suite, with private Master Bath with a jacuzzi tub, and an 10x10 sized walk in master closet. In suite washer and dryer, guest suite with a private bath and a chefs dream kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and a full granite island for preparation and a sitting area. Great room overlooks the entire skyline with extra space for an office or dining rom space. 1 enclosed parking space come with the unit as well as the use of all the facilities in the building including a pool pass for the adjacent Parks Edge facility. 24 hour concierge service for guarantee safety for you and your loved one's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W Spring Street have any available units?
300 W Spring Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W Spring Street have?
Some of 300 W Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 W Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 W Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 300 W Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 W Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 300 W Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 W Spring Street has a pool.
Does 300 W Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 300 W Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
