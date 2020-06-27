2961 Falcon Bridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning range refrigerator

OPEN HOUSE to view the property is every SUNDAY 2-3pm and WEDNESDAY 7-8pm. No appointment required. GREAT HOME ON THE EAST SIDE!!! LOCATED OFF OF CHATTERTON & REFUGEE RD. BI LEVEL HOME 1700 SQ FT 3 Bedrooms upstairs, full bath, kitchen and Living room Downstairs 1 bedroom full bath and Family room ***4 Bedroom ***2 Full baths ***Living room ***Family room ***Eat in kitchen ***Fenced in yard ***Central Air ***Dishwasher ALL Electric home no gas bill! You need your own stove & refrigerator $1295.00 per month $1295.00 Deposit $50.00 application fee per adult No cats, No dog over 10 lbs. No smoking NO previous evictions SORRY NO SECTION 8. NO PHONE CALLS OR EMAILS JUST COME TO OPEN HOUSE PLZ. See you then!