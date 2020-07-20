All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 30 2019

2917 Sussex Place Drive

Location

2917 Sussex Place Drive, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 1 story home in southwestern schools. Has large living room with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, and stove and refrigerator being installed also, lots oak cabinets, and a pantry. Master bedroom has a master bath, 3 more bedrooms and a hall bath. Has laminate floors throughout, mini blinds, ceiling fans, central a/c, rear patio and a 1 car garage with opener Rents for 1250 per month and 1250 deposit for a 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Sussex Place Drive have any available units?
2917 Sussex Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Sussex Place Drive have?
Some of 2917 Sussex Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Sussex Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Sussex Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Sussex Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Sussex Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2917 Sussex Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Sussex Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2917 Sussex Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Sussex Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Sussex Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Sussex Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Sussex Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Sussex Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Sussex Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Sussex Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
