2917 Sussex Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 1 story home in southwestern schools. Has large living room with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, and stove and refrigerator being installed also, lots oak cabinets, and a pantry. Master bedroom has a master bath, 3 more bedrooms and a hall bath. Has laminate floors throughout, mini blinds, ceiling fans, central a/c, rear patio and a 1 car garage with opener Rents for 1250 per month and 1250 deposit for a 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenant income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income.Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min

