2822 Sunset View Court

This home is a hidden gem. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout the property. Right when you walk in is the open concept living area and connected to the dining room. There is a ceiling fan in the living room along with a coat closet. Then we have the nice size kitchen with a ton of cabinets and a pantry. There is a door that leads to the huge fully fenced in backyard. For extra storage there is a shed outback! Going downstairs there is an extra bonus room along with a half bath. The upstairs has a nice sized full bathroom and a linen closet. The master bedroom has a huge closet. Then we have two nice size bedrooms.There is also a one car attached garage.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.