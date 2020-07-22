All apartments in Columbus
2806 Wallcrest Boulevard
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:37 PM

2806 Wallcrest Boulevard

2806 Wallcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Wallcrest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43231
Brandywine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This house is located in a cute neighborhood. This is a multilevel home. So right when you walk into the house go upstairs and that is where you have the nice size living room with a ceiling fan. Then we have the kitchen which is an open concept to the living area. From the living room there’s a sliding door that leads to the nice size deck. Then there’s a huge fenced in backyard. The upper level also has a nice sized full bathroom. Then we have the master which has a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Then we have two other bedrooms. The lower level consists of a second living area along with a full bathroom. There’s also a two car attached garage!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard have any available units?
2806 Wallcrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard have?
Some of 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Wallcrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Wallcrest Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
