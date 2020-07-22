2806 Wallcrest Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This house is located in a cute neighborhood. This is a multilevel home. So right when you walk into the house go upstairs and that is where you have the nice size living room with a ceiling fan. Then we have the kitchen which is an open concept to the living area. From the living room there’s a sliding door that leads to the nice size deck. Then there’s a huge fenced in backyard. The upper level also has a nice sized full bathroom. Then we have the master which has a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Then we have two other bedrooms. The lower level consists of a second living area along with a full bathroom. There’s also a two car attached garage!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.