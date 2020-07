Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a fenced yard, 1 car garage, and brand new appliances! It’s located just 10 minutes from Downtown Columbus! This property also has Central Air to keep you cool during the warm summer months! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.