268 Miller Ave 268

Please do your research of property before calling or emailing to see the house! I have NO TIME for time wasters. Newly renovated Double in the rapidly growing and Historical side of Old East town of Columbus. One of Columbuss oldest and most historic neighborhoods with some of the most to offer. Only 2.4 miles away from downtown, close to Many attractions like the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Columbus Museum of Art, and Cosi. Close to beautiful parks, great schools, tons of bars and great restaurants. This home was completely newly remodeled in 2017 with a brand new kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms and appliances. One of only homes on the street with a driveway! Very low crime in the area, neighbors are friendly and welcoming and community is extremely tight nit! Old Town East is within walking distance to some of Columbuss most hottest and desirable parks and attractions. Please call to set up showing or for more information. 614-887-9124 NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8!

