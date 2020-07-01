All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 266 Miller Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
266 Miller Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

266 Miller Ave

266 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

266 Miller Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex In Franklin Park - Property Id: 35053

Beautiful property located near downtown in the up and coming Franklin Park/Old Towne East area, located in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. Less than a mile from Columbus's botanical landmark and cultural attractions serving as one of Columbus's premiere experiences. Utilities included are water, everything else is on the tenant to pay. PETS are allowed with proper up to date information on the animals, photos and proof of up to date vaccinations, also there is a $250 non-refundable deposit, and a $50 per month pet fee. This area is extremely in demand and rising and currently one of Columbuss hottest areas in the city. Make this your next home by calling, texting or emailing. THIS PROPERTY CURRENTLY ISN'T ACCEPTING SECTION 8 TENANTS. *NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY WELCOME*.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35053
Property Id 35053

(RLNE5631197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Miller Ave have any available units?
266 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Miller Ave have?
Some of 266 Miller Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
266 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Miller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 266 Miller Ave offer parking?
No, 266 Miller Ave does not offer parking.
Does 266 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Miller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 266 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 266 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 266 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Miller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing