266 Miller Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex In Franklin Park - Property Id: 35053



Beautiful property located near downtown in the up and coming Franklin Park/Old Towne East area, located in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. Less than a mile from Columbus's botanical landmark and cultural attractions serving as one of Columbus's premiere experiences. Utilities included are water, everything else is on the tenant to pay. PETS are allowed with proper up to date information on the animals, photos and proof of up to date vaccinations, also there is a $250 non-refundable deposit, and a $50 per month pet fee. This area is extremely in demand and rising and currently one of Columbuss hottest areas in the city. Make this your next home by calling, texting or emailing. THIS PROPERTY CURRENTLY ISN'T ACCEPTING SECTION 8 TENANTS. *NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY WELCOME*.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35053

Property Id 35053



(RLNE5631197)