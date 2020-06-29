Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
265 S 5th Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
265 S 5th Street
265 South Fifth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
265 South Fifth Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Downtown 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom with 2 car garage and at brand new patio .New appliances in kitchen, new washer and dryer in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 265 S 5th Street have any available units?
265 S 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 265 S 5th Street have?
Some of 265 S 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 265 S 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 S 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 S 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 265 S 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 265 S 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 265 S 5th Street offers parking.
Does 265 S 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 S 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 S 5th Street have a pool?
No, 265 S 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 S 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 265 S 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 S 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 S 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
