2639 Berber Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

2639 Berber Street

2639 Berber Street · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Berber Street, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in coveted Dublin School District - This amazing house has four (4) bedrooms, three and a half (3.5) bathrooms and boasts nearly 2,700 square feet of comfortable, functional, and stylish living space. Convenient to shopping, dining, and access to all major thoroughfares, this home is sure to delight! Features and amenities include:

- Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling
- Large open kitchen with extensive cabinet and countertop space, convenient pantry
- Separate dining room directly off kitchen
- Fully finished basement, including office and bath
- Walk-in first floor laundry area
- Fantastic first floor master suite with large walk-in closet and attached master bath
- 2-car attached garage
- Attached deck - great for entertaining!
- Nice big private yard
- Dublin Schools
- Much much more!!

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Sorry no pets

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Berber Street have any available units?
2639 Berber Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Berber Street have?
Some of 2639 Berber Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Berber Street currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Berber Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Berber Street pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Berber Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2639 Berber Street offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Berber Street offers parking.
Does 2639 Berber Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Berber Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Berber Street have a pool?
No, 2639 Berber Street does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Berber Street have accessible units?
No, 2639 Berber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Berber Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Berber Street does not have units with dishwashers.
