2639 Berber Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in coveted Dublin School District - This amazing house has four (4) bedrooms, three and a half (3.5) bathrooms and boasts nearly 2,700 square feet of comfortable, functional, and stylish living space. Convenient to shopping, dining, and access to all major thoroughfares, this home is sure to delight! Features and amenities include:



- Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and vaulted ceiling

- Large open kitchen with extensive cabinet and countertop space, convenient pantry

- Separate dining room directly off kitchen

- Fully finished basement, including office and bath

- Walk-in first floor laundry area

- Fantastic first floor master suite with large walk-in closet and attached master bath

- 2-car attached garage

- Attached deck - great for entertaining!

- Nice big private yard

- Dublin Schools

- Much much more!!



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Sorry no pets



No Pets Allowed



