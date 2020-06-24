2637 East Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 08/07/20 Stunning home has a total of 6 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Right next to High St and incredibly close to bus stops.



Contemporary design and Luxurious home! Giant TV provided in the living room. Hardwood floors throughout, and HUGE rooms that are approximately 10'x12' each!



Huge, open-concept kitchen with Granite Countertops, and plenty of countertop space. Stainless Steel appliances: TWO French door refrigerators, dishwasher, under mount sink with garbage disposal, microwave, stove, and oven. HUGE walk-in pantry. Washer and Dryer is included on the ground floor at no extra cost! Enormous concrete pad parking lot behind the house for plenty of parking space. There are TWO living rooms in this house, and the main living room includes a 60" Flat Screen TV!



Right off of High St. - Just a mile to Buckeye Donuts, and a block away from Lucky's Market!



Close enough to bustling OSU, but north enough to take advantage of the quiet residential area.



No pets permitted.



Contact SKY for more information.



(RLNE4418541)