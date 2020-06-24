All apartments in Columbus
Location

2637 East Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/07/20 Stunning home has a total of 6 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Right next to High St and incredibly close to bus stops.

Contemporary design and Luxurious home! Giant TV provided in the living room. Hardwood floors throughout, and HUGE rooms that are approximately 10'x12' each!

Huge, open-concept kitchen with Granite Countertops, and plenty of countertop space. Stainless Steel appliances: TWO French door refrigerators, dishwasher, under mount sink with garbage disposal, microwave, stove, and oven. HUGE walk-in pantry. Washer and Dryer is included on the ground floor at no extra cost! Enormous concrete pad parking lot behind the house for plenty of parking space. There are TWO living rooms in this house, and the main living room includes a 60" Flat Screen TV!

Right off of High St. - Just a mile to Buckeye Donuts, and a block away from Lucky's Market!

Close enough to bustling OSU, but north enough to take advantage of the quiet residential area.

No pets permitted.

Contact SKY for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4418541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 East Ave have any available units?
2637 East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 East Ave have?
Some of 2637 East Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2637 East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 East Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2637 East Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2637 East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2637 East Ave offers parking.
Does 2637 East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 East Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 East Ave have a pool?
No, 2637 East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2637 East Ave have accessible units?
No, 2637 East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 East Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 East Ave has units with dishwashers.
