All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2596 Woodsedge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2596 Woodsedge Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:50 PM

2596 Woodsedge Road

2596 Woodsedge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2596 Woodsedge Road, Columbus, OH 43224
Walnut Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2596 Woodsedge Road have any available units?
2596 Woodsedge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2596 Woodsedge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2596 Woodsedge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2596 Woodsedge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2596 Woodsedge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2596 Woodsedge Road offer parking?
No, 2596 Woodsedge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2596 Woodsedge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2596 Woodsedge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2596 Woodsedge Road have a pool?
No, 2596 Woodsedge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2596 Woodsedge Road have accessible units?
No, 2596 Woodsedge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2596 Woodsedge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2596 Woodsedge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2596 Woodsedge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2596 Woodsedge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing