255 E Long St.

1 bed, 1 bath available to rent starting March 1
Moving for work and need someone to finish out my lease or stay longer! Current lease ends 6302020
This is a great 1 bedroom apartment Ive lived here for two years and would not be moving if it werent for work
The floor plan is open and very spacious It is a large corner unit that gets a ton of light throughout the day
Unit has everything you need and the kitchen appliances are great
Inunit washer and dryer
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Microwave
Plenty of storage space
The company that manages the building is very accommodating and always responsive to any issues The property has a pool, clubhouse, gym, movie theatre, and rooftop
Some furniture potentially for sale as well
Rent:
Parking: starts at
Utilities not included
Security deposit:
