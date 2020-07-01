All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 255 E Long St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
255 E Long St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

255 E Long St.

255 East Long Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Downtown Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

255 East Long Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
1 bed, 1 bath available to rent starting March 1

Moving for work and need someone to finish out my lease or stay longer! Current lease ends 6302020

This is a great 1 bedroom apartment Ive lived here for two years and would not be moving if it werent for work

The floor plan is open and very spacious It is a large corner unit that gets a ton of light throughout the day

Unit has everything you need and the kitchen appliances are great
Inunit washer and dryer
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Microwave
Plenty of storage space

The company that manages the building is very accommodating and always responsive to any issues The property has a pool, clubhouse, gym, movie theatre, and rooftop

Some furniture potentially for sale as well

Rent:
Parking: starts at
Utilities not included
Security deposit:
Application fee: Read Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 E Long St. have any available units?
255 E Long St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 E Long St. have?
Some of 255 E Long St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 E Long St. currently offering any rent specials?
255 E Long St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 E Long St. pet-friendly?
No, 255 E Long St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 255 E Long St. offer parking?
Yes, 255 E Long St. offers parking.
Does 255 E Long St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 E Long St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 E Long St. have a pool?
Yes, 255 E Long St. has a pool.
Does 255 E Long St. have accessible units?
No, 255 E Long St. does not have accessible units.
Does 255 E Long St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 E Long St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing