255 E Long St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room

1 bed, 1 bath available to rent starting March 1



Moving for work and need someone to finish out my lease or stay longer! Current lease ends 6302020



This is a great 1 bedroom apartment Ive lived here for two years and would not be moving if it werent for work



The floor plan is open and very spacious It is a large corner unit that gets a ton of light throughout the day



Unit has everything you need and the kitchen appliances are great

Inunit washer and dryer

Garbage disposal

Dishwasher

Microwave

Plenty of storage space



The company that manages the building is very accommodating and always responsive to any issues The property has a pool, clubhouse, gym, movie theatre, and rooftop



Some furniture potentially for sale as well



Rent:

Parking: starts at

Utilities not included

Security deposit:

Application fee: Read Less