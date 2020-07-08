Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

252 E. 18th Available 08/01/20 Central Campus - Huge House - Awesome Front Porch and Yard - HUGE HOUSE/GREAT CENTRAL CAMPUS LOCATION !!! This house features spacious bedrooms with high ceilings, new ceiling fans and two new bathrooms with ceramic tile. There's a full basement furnished with washer/dryer and perfect for extra storage. Parking for up to 8 cars. Natural woodwork, pocket doors and refinished hardwood floors throughout the entire house, large bay windows on 1st floor. New front porch and 2nd story back porch.



(RLNE2618149)