2464 Punderson Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Western Lakes neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.



The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and fully fenced yard.



The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest).



The unfinished basement offers great storage space and the attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.