2464 Punderson Drive
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

2464 Punderson Drive

2464 Punderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2464 Punderson Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Western Lakes neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.

The first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and fully fenced yard.

The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest).

The unfinished basement offers great storage space and the attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

