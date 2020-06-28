2406 Carolina Ave # 9

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2406 Carolina Ave Columbus Oh 43229.

2 bdrm 1.5 bath condo with 1 car detached garage, wood burning fireplace,

finished bsment, all electric appliances including washer and dryer. Wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms, Central air, gas heat. 1100 sq ft.

Pets are welcome. $200 deposit for each pet. Rent is $1000 a month, $1000 deposit. $25 off if rent is on time. $35 application fee for credit check.

If interested u can Text or Or call Jeff

@ 6145808961 or Jeanine @ 6149177313.



(RLNE5098736)