Columbus, OH
2406 Carolina Ave # 9
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

2406 Carolina Ave # 9

2406 Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Carolina Avenue, Columbus, OH 43229
Northern Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2406 Carolina Ave Columbus Oh 43229.
2 bdrm 1.5 bath condo with 1 car detached garage, wood burning fireplace,
finished bsment, all electric appliances including washer and dryer. Wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms, Central air, gas heat. 1100 sq ft.
Pets are welcome. $200 deposit for each pet. Rent is $1000 a month, $1000 deposit. $25 off if rent is on time. $35 application fee for credit check.
If interested u can Text or Or call Jeff
@ 6145808961 or Jeanine @ 6149177313.

(RLNE5098736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 have any available units?
2406 Carolina Ave # 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 have?
Some of 2406 Carolina Ave # 9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Carolina Ave # 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 offers parking.
Does 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 have a pool?
No, 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 have accessible units?
No, 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Carolina Ave # 9 has units with dishwashers.
