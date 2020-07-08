2337 Hanna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

ABOUT

This beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, is perfect for you! Wood plank flooring with great living space. Master bedroom with a half bath. Located in Arlington Park neighborhood, with easy access to Cleveland Avenue and Westerville Road. Come make this home yours today! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, 1008 Sqft.



FEATURES

- Central Air/Heat

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

- Carpet

- Wood Plank Floors



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- Negotiable



RENT

- $950/month



SECTION 8

- Yes



RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($950 X 3= $2850 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's. Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE.