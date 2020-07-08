All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2337 Hanna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2337 Hanna Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:15 PM

2337 Hanna Drive

2337 Hanna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2337 Hanna Drive, Columbus, OH 43211
Arlington Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
This beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, is perfect for you! Wood plank flooring with great living space. Master bedroom with a half bath. Located in Arlington Park neighborhood, with easy access to Cleveland Avenue and Westerville Road. Come make this home yours today! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, 1008 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Carpet
- Wood Plank Floors

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Negotiable

RENT
- $950/month

SECTION 8
- Yes

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. No Evictions in the last 3 years.
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($950 X 3= $2850 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's. Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Hanna Drive have any available units?
2337 Hanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 Hanna Drive have?
Some of 2337 Hanna Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Hanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Hanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Hanna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Hanna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Hanna Drive offer parking?
No, 2337 Hanna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2337 Hanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Hanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Hanna Drive have a pool?
No, 2337 Hanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Hanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2337 Hanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Hanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Hanna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing