Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

233 S Princeton Avenue

233 Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 Princeton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Updated Two Story with Hardwood Floors in Franklinton - This home is now available for rent! Visit www.Homesbyaw.com for more details. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bed, 2 bath home in the Franklinton area was recently updated, including a central AC system. paint, and windows! Coming from the covered front porch, you will find a spacious living room with hardwood floors and complete with a wonderful fireplace. A stained glass window and glass double doors give the home a unique and custom feel. Completing the first floor is a dinette, full bathroom with walk-in shower, and kitchen, which is equipped with a refrigerator, stove and micro-hood. The second floor consists of carpeted bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The finished third floor/attic is equipped with carpeted flooring and wired for an additional window AC! There is also a large, unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups and storage space. Schedule your showing by calling (614) 434-8406 today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3590845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 S Princeton Avenue have any available units?
233 S Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 S Princeton Avenue have?
Some of 233 S Princeton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
233 S Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 S Princeton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 233 S Princeton Avenue offer parking?
No, 233 S Princeton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 233 S Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 S Princeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S Princeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 233 S Princeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 233 S Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 233 S Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 S Princeton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
