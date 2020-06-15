233 S Princeton Avenue

Amenities

Updated Two Story with Hardwood Floors in Franklinton - This home is now available for rent! Visit www.Homesbyaw.com for more details. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bed, 2 bath home in the Franklinton area was recently updated, including a central AC system. paint, and windows! Coming from the covered front porch, you will find a spacious living room with hardwood floors and complete with a wonderful fireplace. A stained glass window and glass double doors give the home a unique and custom feel. Completing the first floor is a dinette, full bathroom with walk-in shower, and kitchen, which is equipped with a refrigerator, stove and micro-hood. The second floor consists of carpeted bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The finished third floor/attic is equipped with carpeted flooring and wired for an additional window AC! There is also a large, unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups and storage space. Schedule your showing by calling (614) 434-8406 today!



No Cats Allowed



