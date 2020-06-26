2315 Severhill Dr

Amenities
Available 09/16/19 AVAILABLE September 16th! Beautiful remodeled Dublin 5-bedroom home in the popular Olde Sawmill subdivision just-off Sawmill Road, with easy access to the I-270 outer-belt, Rt.33, I-71, and the Columbus Zoo/Zoombezi Bay water park! New hardwood floors, updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and tile floor. All appliances included. First-floor laundry room, full basement, and 2-car attached garage with opener Each bedroom comes with a large closet and ceiling fan. Private, fenced backyard with HUGE wood deck perfect for cook-outs and get-togethers. HURRY! This will go FAST!
(RLNE4967556)