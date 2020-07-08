All apartments in Columbus
211 E 16th Ave
Location

211 16th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
211 E 16th Ave Available 07/31/20 Great Six/Seven Bedroom House Just Off Indianola Central to OSU! - Amazing house boasts beautiful hardwood floors, big windows, and extra large bedrooms. Great location for walking to class. The kitchen has ceramic tile, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and oak cabinets. The bathrooms have pedestal sinks, ceramic tile, and lots of light! Large front porch. Basement with lots of storage room as well as a washer and dryer! Off street parking is available!

(RLNE1857206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E 16th Ave have any available units?
211 E 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E 16th Ave have?
Some of 211 E 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
211 E 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E 16th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 E 16th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 211 E 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 211 E 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 211 E 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 E 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 211 E 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 211 E 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 211 E 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 E 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.

