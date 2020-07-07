Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

211 E 16th Ave Available 07/31/20 Great Six/Seven Bedroom House Just Off Indianola Central to OSU! - Amazing house boasts beautiful hardwood floors, big windows, and extra large bedrooms. Great location for walking to class. The kitchen has ceramic tile, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and oak cabinets. The bathrooms have pedestal sinks, ceramic tile, and lots of light! Large front porch. Basement with lots of storage room as well as a washer and dryer! Off street parking is available!



(RLNE1857206)