2061 Iuka Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2061 Iuka Avenue

2061 Iuka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2061 Iuka Avenue Available 08/14/20 2061 Iuka Ave. OSU - OSU--Single Family 2 story with 6 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator and dishwasher. Unit has dining room , hardwood and vinyl flooring , washer / dryer in unit (w/d will not be maintained by CRONeil &Co.) in unfinished basement. Pet-CAT $300 dep and $15mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Attached 1 car garage and additional off street parking for 2 or more cars. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4477123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Iuka Avenue have any available units?
2061 Iuka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Iuka Avenue have?
Some of 2061 Iuka Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Iuka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Iuka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Iuka Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Iuka Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Iuka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Iuka Avenue offers parking.
Does 2061 Iuka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2061 Iuka Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Iuka Avenue have a pool?
No, 2061 Iuka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Iuka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2061 Iuka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Iuka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Iuka Avenue has units with dishwashers.

