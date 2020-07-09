Amenities
2061 Iuka Avenue Available 08/14/20 2061 Iuka Ave. OSU - OSU--Single Family 2 story with 6 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator and dishwasher. Unit has dining room , hardwood and vinyl flooring , washer / dryer in unit (w/d will not be maintained by CRONeil &Co.) in unfinished basement. Pet-CAT $300 dep and $15mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Attached 1 car garage and additional off street parking for 2 or more cars. Tenant pays all utilities.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4477123)