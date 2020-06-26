2059 Coleman Drive

Amenities

Very nice Two bedroom Rental with One Full Bathroom and One-half bathroom. Centrally located near all kinds of shopping and grocery stores. This nice two story condo has lots of storage in the basement for your convenience. The condo complex amenities are a fitness facility and a swimming pool for your pleasure and they are only a short walk away. Will be available early August.