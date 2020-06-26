All apartments in Columbus
2059 Coleman Drive
2059 Coleman Drive

Location

2059 Coleman Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Very nice Two bedroom Rental with One Full Bathroom and One-half bathroom. Centrally located near all kinds of shopping and grocery stores. This nice two story condo has lots of storage in the basement for your convenience. The condo complex amenities are a fitness facility and a swimming pool for your pleasure and they are only a short walk away. Will be available early August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

