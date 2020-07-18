All apartments in Columbus
2018 Queensgate Lane - 1
2018 Queensgate Lane - 1

2018 Queensgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Queensgate Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Year's Special! Sign this lease in January 2019 and receive a $50.00 off rent for first six months or $25.00 off rent for first 12 months!!!

Beautifully updated condo!!! This unit features 2 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths!!! It has a full finished basement with built in bookshelves, fireplace and full bathroom, making it feel like a separate apartment. Upscale master suite that offers built in storage space, and high end master bathroom. Second bedroom occupant will have a private bathroom. Beautiful new floors throughout, modern light fixtures, and freshly painted walls! Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops make this gem the best on the block! Long driveway, with garage! Great location near Bethel Road. Dublin City Schools! Move into your new space before the beginning of the year! This one won't last! Sorry, Section 8 vouchers are not accepted for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 have any available units?
2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Queensgate Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
