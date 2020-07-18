2018 Queensgate Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

New Year's Special! Sign this lease in January 2019 and receive a $50.00 off rent for first six months or $25.00 off rent for first 12 months!!!



Beautifully updated condo!!! This unit features 2 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths!!! It has a full finished basement with built in bookshelves, fireplace and full bathroom, making it feel like a separate apartment. Upscale master suite that offers built in storage space, and high end master bathroom. Second bedroom occupant will have a private bathroom. Beautiful new floors throughout, modern light fixtures, and freshly painted walls! Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops make this gem the best on the block! Long driveway, with garage! Great location near Bethel Road. Dublin City Schools! Move into your new space before the beginning of the year! This one won't last! Sorry, Section 8 vouchers are not accepted for this property.