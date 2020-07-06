2003 Grasmere Avenue

Amenities

>>>> MOVE IN READY!!!! --RENT: $625 DEPOSIT: $625 - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment



Hardwood Floors, basement, w/d hookups. Ask about our pet policy.



WALKING DISTANCE to bus stops, convenience stores, schools, & parks! Columbus City Schools



REQUIREMENTS:

Must have prior rental history,

No evictions or eviction filings in the past 3 years,

No violent criminal record or felonies,

$1800 in verifiable monthly income

$30 application fee per adult



We are looking for long term residents!



For the fastest response text or call our property manager, Kelsey, to set up a showing and/or visit our website to fill out an application. http://andersonhomes.managebuilding.com

4-unit multi-family home