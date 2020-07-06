190 College Alley

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious and modern townhome in the heart of Italian Village walking distance from Downtown and Short North! Designer finishes give this unit a sleek feel with quartz countertops, oversize windows, and a private balcony. There is ample street parking available for guests. Easy access to I-670 + I-71. Close to several restaurants, bars, and parks. This home won't last long!



Rent: $2,299

3 Bed/ 2 Bath

1,286 Sq Ft

1 Car Attached Garage

Pet Friendly

Utilities in Tenant's Name



Amenities Include:

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Modern Finishes and Lighting Fixtures

Washer + Dryer in Home

Spacious and Open Floor Plan

Rooftop Wet Bar