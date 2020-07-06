All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 190 College Alley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
190 College Alley
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

190 College Alley

190 College Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

190 College Alley, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious and modern townhome in the heart of Italian Village walking distance from Downtown and Short North! Designer finishes give this unit a sleek feel with quartz countertops, oversize windows, and a private balcony. There is ample street parking available for guests. Easy access to I-670 + I-71. Close to several restaurants, bars, and parks. This home won't last long!

Rent: $2,299
3 Bed/ 2 Bath
1,286 Sq Ft
1 Car Attached Garage
Pet Friendly
Utilities in Tenant's Name

Amenities Include:
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Modern Finishes and Lighting Fixtures
Washer + Dryer in Home
Spacious and Open Floor Plan
Rooftop Wet Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 College Alley have any available units?
190 College Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 College Alley have?
Some of 190 College Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 College Alley currently offering any rent specials?
190 College Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 College Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 College Alley is pet friendly.
Does 190 College Alley offer parking?
Yes, 190 College Alley offers parking.
Does 190 College Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 College Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 College Alley have a pool?
No, 190 College Alley does not have a pool.
Does 190 College Alley have accessible units?
No, 190 College Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 190 College Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 College Alley has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing