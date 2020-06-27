1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave

Amenities

? Cozy Yet Spacious Cape Cod Home ? - Property Id: 133780



This completely updated Cape Cod home is located in a beautiful part of the Driving Park neighborhood near downtown Columbus and close to Bexley and I-70. The front of the home faces the quiet and gorgeous Bide A Wee Park boulevard with its median parks and stylized street lights. The property boasts nearly every modern amenity, including high-efficiency appliances and LED lighting throughout. The kitchen features granite counter tops and all stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher, gallery-style refrigerator, range, above-range microwave, and garbage disposal. There are two complete, full bathrooms, with beautiful tile work in the showers and floors and plenty of storage space and light. Three bedrooms give this home ample space for a family or home office or business and two large living spaces on the first floor and the converted basement offers a multitude of living options. The property comes with a basement laundry center, full garage, and fenced in backyard.

