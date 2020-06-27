All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave

1814 Bide a Wee Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Bide a Wee Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Driving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
? Cozy Yet Spacious Cape Cod Home ? - Property Id: 133780

This completely updated Cape Cod home is located in a beautiful part of the Driving Park neighborhood near downtown Columbus and close to Bexley and I-70. The front of the home faces the quiet and gorgeous Bide A Wee Park boulevard with its median parks and stylized street lights. The property boasts nearly every modern amenity, including high-efficiency appliances and LED lighting throughout. The kitchen features granite counter tops and all stainless-steel appliances, including dishwasher, gallery-style refrigerator, range, above-range microwave, and garbage disposal. There are two complete, full bathrooms, with beautiful tile work in the showers and floors and plenty of storage space and light. Three bedrooms give this home ample space for a family or home office or business and two large living spaces on the first floor and the converted basement offers a multitude of living options. The property comes with a basement laundry center, full garage, and fenced in backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133780p
Property Id 133780

(RLNE5055118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave have any available units?
1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave have?
Some of 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 Bide A Wee Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
