Amenities

dogs allowed gym pool dog park internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool internet access

I am subleasing my one bedroom apartment for end of April, May, June, and July. Day of move in and pricing is negotiable. Cable and internet are included in the rent and other utilities run low. The apartment complex has a pool, fitness facility, dog park, and tanning bed. Its across the street from Kroger and close to downtown Grandview and west campus. I am willing to negotiate the price of rent and will pay the sublease fees!! I can also provide more photos of unit if needed.