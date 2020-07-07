All apartments in Columbus
1700 N 4th Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

1700 N 4th Street

1700 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1700 N 4th St Available 07/18/20 Spectacular House between 13th & 14th, Central to OSU! - The needle in the haystack, this stucco/brick beauty is just blocks from campus and is awesome. This property has it all, new hardwood floors and refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, mini blinds, washer/dryer, and a dishwasher. There are high ceilings, large rooms, and original woodwork throughout the house. Off-street parking available for purchase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 N 4th Street have any available units?
1700 N 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 N 4th Street have?
Some of 1700 N 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 N 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 N 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 N 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 N 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1700 N 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1700 N 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1700 N 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 N 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 N 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1700 N 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 N 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 N 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 N 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 N 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

