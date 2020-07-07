1700 N 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1700 N 4th St Available 07/18/20 Spectacular House between 13th & 14th, Central to OSU! - The needle in the haystack, this stucco/brick beauty is just blocks from campus and is awesome. This property has it all, new hardwood floors and refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, mini blinds, washer/dryer, and a dishwasher. There are high ceilings, large rooms, and original woodwork throughout the house. Off-street parking available for purchase!



