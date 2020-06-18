All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1642 Pembroke Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1642 Pembroke Avenue
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

1642 Pembroke Avenue

1642 Pembroke Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1642 Pembroke Ave, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 Modern and Updated Cottage-Style Home Downtown - Property Id: 9003

*OPEN HOUSE THIS WEDNESDAY MAY 20TH FROM 5P.M. TO 7 P.M.*

This spacious, single-bedroom features all new, modern updates in a classic, cottage-style Columbus home. These features include recessed lights, granite counters, stainless appliances, high efficiency washer and dryer, high efficiency Air Conditioning/ heating, real hardwood floors, instant-on water heater, double sink in the kitchen, dishwasher, above-range microwave, gallery refrigerator, 1.5 baths with quartz counters and brushed nickel fixtures, and porcelain tile floors. The bedroom is on the second floor of the structure with a great view. This structure is located on a very quiet street and comes with assigned off-street parking and a very nice, large deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9003
Property Id 9003

(RLNE4898853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Pembroke Avenue have any available units?
1642 Pembroke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Pembroke Avenue have?
Some of 1642 Pembroke Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Pembroke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Pembroke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Pembroke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Pembroke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Pembroke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Pembroke Avenue offers parking.
Does 1642 Pembroke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Pembroke Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Pembroke Avenue have a pool?
No, 1642 Pembroke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Pembroke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1642 Pembroke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Pembroke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Pembroke Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing