Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1641 North 4th Street

1641 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1641 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1641 North 4th Street Available 08/15/21 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 1641 North 4th Street is centrally located between 12th and 13th Avenue and is complete with a unique floor plan and many beautiful renovations. This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a kitchen with granite counter tops, new custom glass tile back splash, oak cabinets, tile floor, and all new matching appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). The first floor bathroom has a tile floor, custom tile shower surround, glass block window, a pedestal sink, and is adjacent to a very large living room. The second floor bathroom has a tile floor, stand up shower surround, and a new sink vanity. The home is one block away from the Columbus Police Campus Substation and a CABS/COTA bus stop. 1641 North 4th Street also features central air, huge bedrooms, all new electrical service (lines, outlets, light switches, light fixtures, panel box), washer and dryer hook ups, and there is an off street parking lot in the large backyard with enough room for five cars.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 North 4th Street have any available units?
1641 North 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 North 4th Street have?
Some of 1641 North 4th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1641 North 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1641 North 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1641 North 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1641 North 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1641 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1641 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1641 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1641 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 North 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

