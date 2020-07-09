Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1641 North 4th Street Available 08/15/21 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 1641 North 4th Street is centrally located between 12th and 13th Avenue and is complete with a unique floor plan and many beautiful renovations. This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a kitchen with granite counter tops, new custom glass tile back splash, oak cabinets, tile floor, and all new matching appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). The first floor bathroom has a tile floor, custom tile shower surround, glass block window, a pedestal sink, and is adjacent to a very large living room. The second floor bathroom has a tile floor, stand up shower surround, and a new sink vanity. The home is one block away from the Columbus Police Campus Substation and a CABS/COTA bus stop. 1641 North 4th Street also features central air, huge bedrooms, all new electrical service (lines, outlets, light switches, light fixtures, panel box), washer and dryer hook ups, and there is an off street parking lot in the large backyard with enough room for five cars.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4322



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132937)