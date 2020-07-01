All apartments in Columbus
1639 Fall Brook Road
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:43 PM

1639 Fall Brook Road

1639 Fallbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

1639 Fallbrook Road, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Right when you pull up to the 4 bed 2.5 bath home you’re captivated by the welcoming front patio. The front yard is partially fenced in. That way you have some more privacy. Right when you walk in to the left is the living room which is connected to the dining room and it does have a nice ceiling fan. That is connected to the kitchen which has a ton of cabinet space along with having a nice back splash. There is a lot of natural lighting coming through! There’s a little hallway from the kitchen which has the half bath and across from that is the door that leads to the huge unfinished basement! Which is perfect for any storage you may have. Next to the half bath there is a little den or a nice sized office. Right across the hall is the laundry room. In the laundry room there’s a sliding door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard there is a patio and a huge storage shed. There’s also a huge two car attached garage. As we go to the second floor the first door on the right is the master bedroom which has a nice ceiling fan and a nice size vanity. There is a full bathroom and a nice size walk-in closet. Then we have bedroom one bedroom two and bedroom three. Then there is the full bathroom.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Fall Brook Road have any available units?
1639 Fall Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 Fall Brook Road have?
Some of 1639 Fall Brook Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Fall Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Fall Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Fall Brook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 Fall Brook Road is pet friendly.
Does 1639 Fall Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Fall Brook Road offers parking.
Does 1639 Fall Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Fall Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Fall Brook Road have a pool?
No, 1639 Fall Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Fall Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 1639 Fall Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Fall Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 Fall Brook Road does not have units with dishwashers.

