1639 Fall Brook Road

Right when you pull up to the 4 bed 2.5 bath home you’re captivated by the welcoming front patio. The front yard is partially fenced in. That way you have some more privacy. Right when you walk in to the left is the living room which is connected to the dining room and it does have a nice ceiling fan. That is connected to the kitchen which has a ton of cabinet space along with having a nice back splash. There is a lot of natural lighting coming through! There’s a little hallway from the kitchen which has the half bath and across from that is the door that leads to the huge unfinished basement! Which is perfect for any storage you may have. Next to the half bath there is a little den or a nice sized office. Right across the hall is the laundry room. In the laundry room there’s a sliding door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard there is a patio and a huge storage shed. There’s also a huge two car attached garage. As we go to the second floor the first door on the right is the master bedroom which has a nice ceiling fan and a nice size vanity. There is a full bathroom and a nice size walk-in closet. Then we have bedroom one bedroom two and bedroom three. Then there is the full bathroom.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.