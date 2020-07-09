Sign Up
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
155 E 13TH
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
155 E 13TH
155 13th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
155 13th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
155 E 13TH Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4659400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 155 E 13TH have any available units?
155 E 13TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 155 E 13TH have?
Some of 155 E 13TH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 155 E 13TH currently offering any rent specials?
155 E 13TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E 13TH pet-friendly?
No, 155 E 13TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 155 E 13TH offer parking?
No, 155 E 13TH does not offer parking.
Does 155 E 13TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 E 13TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E 13TH have a pool?
No, 155 E 13TH does not have a pool.
Does 155 E 13TH have accessible units?
No, 155 E 13TH does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E 13TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 E 13TH has units with dishwashers.
