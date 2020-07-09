All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
155 E 13TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
155 E 13TH
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

155 E 13TH

155 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

155 13th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
155 E 13TH Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4659400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 155 E 13TH have any available units?
155 E 13TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 E 13TH have?
Some of 155 E 13TH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 E 13TH currently offering any rent specials?
155 E 13TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E 13TH pet-friendly?
No, 155 E 13TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 155 E 13TH offer parking?
No, 155 E 13TH does not offer parking.
Does 155 E 13TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 E 13TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E 13TH have a pool?
No, 155 E 13TH does not have a pool.
Does 155 E 13TH have accessible units?
No, 155 E 13TH does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E 13TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 E 13TH has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing