1549 Clifton Ave
1549 Clifton Ave

1549 Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Clifton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Woodland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Price Drop!!!!! - Interested In this property? Well clearly you have exceptional taste and we love your pets!

Newly Renovated Home with Granite Cabinets and Brand New Appliances

This home features a great location in a desirable setting, a comfortable layout with good size bedrooms and baths. Fully remolded with brand new appliances. Home has off street parking or pull up to the front door with street parking, washer/ dryer hookups in a large basement.
A large back yard for entertaining and not one but TWO extra rooms. Fun for entertaining on cool or rainy nights or make it a movie room. Ever want a she cave or man cave? This is perfect. Someone like you, with an exceptional eye for great taste, has a world of possibilities.
Home features natural brick that just draws in. Hurry don't wait to long. With moving season just around the corner this home will be snatched up before you know it. Don't miss your dream home.

Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent(based on size/type of pet). Certain breed restrictions.

Tenants responsible for electric/gas/water/sewer. Landlord covers lawn care and trash.

Full signed lease and deposit must be signed not later than 4/6 to take advantage of price drop of $1395.00

(RLNE4471315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Clifton Ave have any available units?
1549 Clifton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 Clifton Ave have?
Some of 1549 Clifton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Clifton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Clifton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Clifton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Clifton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Clifton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1549 Clifton Ave offers parking.
Does 1549 Clifton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Clifton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Clifton Ave have a pool?
No, 1549 Clifton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Clifton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1549 Clifton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Clifton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Clifton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
