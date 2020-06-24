1549 Clifton Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Price Drop!!!!! - Interested In this property? Well clearly you have exceptional taste and we love your pets!



Newly Renovated Home with Granite Cabinets and Brand New Appliances



This home features a great location in a desirable setting, a comfortable layout with good size bedrooms and baths. Fully remolded with brand new appliances. Home has off street parking or pull up to the front door with street parking, washer/ dryer hookups in a large basement.

A large back yard for entertaining and not one but TWO extra rooms. Fun for entertaining on cool or rainy nights or make it a movie room. Ever want a she cave or man cave? This is perfect. Someone like you, with an exceptional eye for great taste, has a world of possibilities.

Home features natural brick that just draws in. Hurry don't wait to long. With moving season just around the corner this home will be snatched up before you know it. Don't miss your dream home.



Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent(based on size/type of pet). Certain breed restrictions.



Tenants responsible for electric/gas/water/sewer. Landlord covers lawn care and trash.



Full signed lease and deposit must be signed not later than 4/6 to take advantage of price drop of $1395.00



(RLNE4471315)