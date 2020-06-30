All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

1506 S Champion Ave

1506 Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Edgewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM HOME WITH TONS OF CHARACTER - This is a three bedroom, 1 bath single family home WITH a basement! Located in the South End of Columbus. This home has so much character, from the arched doorways to the built in shelving. Not only that, it has original hard wood floors throughout most of the home! The living space has a unique design within the hardwood floors as well which adds so much more character! The monthly rent on this home is only *$985!! If you are interested please reach out to Lisa at 614-949-3624

*No Felonies
*No evictions in the past five years

**SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY**

(RLNE4635402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 S Champion Ave have any available units?
1506 S Champion Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1506 S Champion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1506 S Champion Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 S Champion Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 S Champion Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1506 S Champion Ave offer parking?
No, 1506 S Champion Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1506 S Champion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 S Champion Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 S Champion Ave have a pool?
No, 1506 S Champion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1506 S Champion Ave have accessible units?
No, 1506 S Champion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 S Champion Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 S Champion Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 S Champion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 S Champion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

