Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1483 Perry St Available 07/16/20 Totally Renovated House with Beautiful Finishes! - This property was renovated in 2019 so everything is brand new and top of the line! Stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, massive island in the kitchen, big bed rooms, first floor laundry, and hardwood floors throughout. This is a rare find for the area. Call today for a showing!



(RLNE4645627)