146 S Richardson Ave
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

146 S Richardson Ave

146 S Richardson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

146 S Richardson Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
146 S Richardson 2 car garage with lift! Open House Sat 7/20/19 4-5 PM.
3 bed, 1 bath, with fenced yard, basement, and awesome garage that has doors on both sides and lift potential!
Section 8 NOT accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Open houses-Every Thursday and Sat.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and itï¿½??s $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Rent Lock to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

