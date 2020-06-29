All apartments in Columbus
145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909
145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909

Location

145 Clinton Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN LATE MAY 2020. This spacious 3 BR, 1.5 bath home is located S of Hudson and E of High St Easy walk to all the fun on High St. Large bedrooms with good closet space. One BR has two walk in closets! Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room, dining room and bonus room that would make a great office or TV room. Lots of charm including a wonderful front porch. No smoking, please..Dog possible with approval and additional fee. NO central AC but there are two room AC's for your use. PLEASE ALLOW 24 HOURS NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 have any available units?
145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 have?
Some of 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 currently offering any rent specials?
145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 pet-friendly?
No, 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 offer parking?
No, 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 does not offer parking.
Does 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 have a pool?
No, 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 does not have a pool.
Does 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 have accessible units?
No, 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909 has units with dishwashers.
