145 Clinton St Columbus Oh 43202-2909

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN LATE MAY 2020. This spacious 3 BR, 1.5 bath home is located S of Hudson and E of High St Easy walk to all the fun on High St. Large bedrooms with good closet space. One BR has two walk in closets! Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room, dining room and bonus room that would make a great office or TV room. Lots of charm including a wonderful front porch. No smoking, please..Dog possible with approval and additional fee. NO central AC but there are two room AC's for your use. PLEASE ALLOW 24 HOURS NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS!