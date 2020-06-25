Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1427 N 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1427 N 6th Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1427 N 6th Street
1427 North Sixth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Weinland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1427 North Sixth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready. 3 bed 1 bath with a large basement for storage. Recently renovated, hardwood floors. Exterior to get total paint job within the week.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 N 6th Street have any available units?
1427 N 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1427 N 6th Street have?
Some of 1427 N 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1427 N 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1427 N 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 N 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1427 N 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1427 N 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1427 N 6th Street offers parking.
Does 1427 N 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 N 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 N 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1427 N 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1427 N 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1427 N 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 N 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 N 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing