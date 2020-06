Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Tons of interest on this property! 3 Bed, 1 Bath For Rent .Updates include- all new windows, all new flooring, brand new kitchen including new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, new roof, new siding, new windows, and full-basement with lots of storage. Painted front porch, hand rails, and wooden fence out back to be installed by springtime. Move in ready! Utilities are not included.