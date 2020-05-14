1350 King Ave 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 307 Available 08/15/19 1350 - Property Id: 90085



~Property is subjected to have carpet~



Air Conditioned Updated Appliances

Each Have a Large Living Room

Updated Kitchens Kitchens have Electric Stoves

Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals

The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Rooms

The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.

Units are in a Great Location

Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and One Time $150 Pet Fee. No Dogs are Allowed

Rent includes Gas,water,trash & sewage tenant pays electric



Security Deposit is full month deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90085

No Dogs Allowed



