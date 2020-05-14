1350 King Ave 307

Amenities
Unit 307 Available 08/15/19 1350 - Property Id: 90085
~Property is subjected to have carpet~
Air Conditioned Updated Appliances
Each Have a Large Living Room
Updated Kitchens Kitchens have Electric Stoves
Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals
The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Rooms
The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.
Units are in a Great Location
Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and One Time $150 Pet Fee. No Dogs are Allowed
Rent includes Gas,water,trash & sewage tenant pays electric
Security Deposit is full month deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90085
Property Id 90085
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4931362)