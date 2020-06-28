132 West 1st Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

D Available 09/15/19 Located in the Short North Arts District, this is an Efficiency-size one bedroom with hardwood floors, large porch, small private patio, one bath with tub and marble shower surround, dishwasher, garbage disposal, quiet building, two blocks from high street where you will find shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife, one mile from OSU and one mile from Nationwide, no pets please, available immediately, for a showing please call Linda at 614-562-2067



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12572664



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5142703)