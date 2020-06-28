All apartments in Columbus
132 West 1st Avenue.
132 West 1st Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

132 West 1st Avenue

Location

132 West First Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
D Available 09/15/19 Located in the Short North Arts District, this is an Efficiency-size one bedroom with hardwood floors, large porch, small private patio, one bath with tub and marble shower surround, dishwasher, garbage disposal, quiet building, two blocks from high street where you will find shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife, one mile from OSU and one mile from Nationwide, no pets please, available immediately, for a showing please call Linda at 614-562-2067

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

