1315 Bryden Rd

Available 08/01/20 Spacious flat in Olde Towne East



Large second story floor plan overlooking historic Bryden Rd in Olde Towne East. This duplex features a large living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Large closets and beautiful original hardwood flooring. Small fenced back yard perfect for pets. Washer/dryer units included in the basement.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in the heart of OTE (Olde Towne East) surrounded by the historic mansions of yester-year.



Pets subject to $25mo pet fee

