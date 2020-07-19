All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1315 Bryden Rd

1315 Bryden Road · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Bryden Road, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Spacious flat in Olde Towne East - Property Id: 315548

Large second story floor plan overlooking historic Bryden Rd in Olde Towne East. This duplex features a large living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Large closets and beautiful original hardwood flooring. Small fenced back yard perfect for pets. Washer/dryer units included in the basement.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in the heart of OTE (Olde Towne East) surrounded by the historic mansions of yester-year.

Pets subject to $25mo pet fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315548
Property Id 315548

(RLNE5915770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Bryden Rd have any available units?
1315 Bryden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Bryden Rd have?
Some of 1315 Bryden Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Bryden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Bryden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Bryden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Bryden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Bryden Rd offer parking?
No, 1315 Bryden Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Bryden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Bryden Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Bryden Rd have a pool?
No, 1315 Bryden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Bryden Rd have accessible units?
No, 1315 Bryden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Bryden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Bryden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
