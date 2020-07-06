All apartments in Columbus
131 West Pacemont

131 West Pacemont Road · No Longer Available
Location

131 West Pacemont Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
131 West Pacemont - in the Heart of Clintonville - Property Id: 261315

Roomy, 2-bedroom townhouse apartment with Central Air Conditioning in a four (4) unit building.
Opening to a carpeted living room and a renovated kitchen with new disposal, fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven it also has a 1/2 bathroom and dining on the first floor.
The second floor has two roomy bedrooms with substantial closets and a full bathroom.

The townhouse has its own private full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.

And it includes the use of two off-street parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261315
Property Id 261315

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 West Pacemont have any available units?
131 West Pacemont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 West Pacemont have?
Some of 131 West Pacemont's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 West Pacemont currently offering any rent specials?
131 West Pacemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 West Pacemont pet-friendly?
No, 131 West Pacemont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 131 West Pacemont offer parking?
Yes, 131 West Pacemont offers parking.
Does 131 West Pacemont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 West Pacemont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 West Pacemont have a pool?
No, 131 West Pacemont does not have a pool.
Does 131 West Pacemont have accessible units?
No, 131 West Pacemont does not have accessible units.
Does 131 West Pacemont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 West Pacemont has units with dishwashers.

