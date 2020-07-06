Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

131 West Pacemont - in the Heart of Clintonville - Property Id: 261315



Roomy, 2-bedroom townhouse apartment with Central Air Conditioning in a four (4) unit building.

Opening to a carpeted living room and a renovated kitchen with new disposal, fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven it also has a 1/2 bathroom and dining on the first floor.

The second floor has two roomy bedrooms with substantial closets and a full bathroom.



The townhouse has its own private full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.



And it includes the use of two off-street parking spaces.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261315

Property Id 261315



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5794697)