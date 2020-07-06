Amenities
131 West Pacemont - in the Heart of Clintonville - Property Id: 261315
Roomy, 2-bedroom townhouse apartment with Central Air Conditioning in a four (4) unit building.
Opening to a carpeted living room and a renovated kitchen with new disposal, fridge, dishwasher and stove/oven it also has a 1/2 bathroom and dining on the first floor.
The second floor has two roomy bedrooms with substantial closets and a full bathroom.
The townhouse has its own private full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.
And it includes the use of two off-street parking spaces.
No Pets Allowed
