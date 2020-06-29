1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a wonderful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in the Laurel Green neighborhood of Galloway. The updated kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. This traditional contemporary home features a large formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and family room. The three season room overlooks the deck and fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find hardwood floors throughout the 4 bedrooms. The master suite has a private bath and plenty of closet space. The unfinished basement will provide all the storage you can need or put a rug down and use it for more living space. Southwestern City School District. NO PETS OR SMOKING PLEASE. REQUIRED: MIN 610 CREDIT SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS AND 3 TIMES THE RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME.