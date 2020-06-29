All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:45 PM

1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273

1276 Laurel Greene Place · No Longer Available
Location

1276 Laurel Greene Place, Columbus, OH 43119
Laurel Greene

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a wonderful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in the Laurel Green neighborhood of Galloway. The updated kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. This traditional contemporary home features a large formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and family room. The three season room overlooks the deck and fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find hardwood floors throughout the 4 bedrooms. The master suite has a private bath and plenty of closet space. The unfinished basement will provide all the storage you can need or put a rug down and use it for more living space. Southwestern City School District. NO PETS OR SMOKING PLEASE. REQUIRED: MIN 610 CREDIT SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS AND 3 TIMES THE RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 have any available units?
1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 have?
Some of 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 currently offering any rent specials?
1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 pet-friendly?
No, 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 offer parking?
No, 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 does not offer parking.
Does 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 have a pool?
No, 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 does not have a pool.
Does 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 have accessible units?
No, 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1276 Laurel Green Pl Galloway Oh 43119-9273 has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
