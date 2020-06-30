Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

125 Hinkle Ave. Available 02/14/20 Single family two bedroom house - This spacious 2 bedroom, single family home is perfect for anyone looking for that luxury of having your own home for a responsible price. Off Street Parking, Dishwasher, Pet Friendly, W/D hookups, and New Carpet are just some of the amenities Our company has to offer at this location. To schedule a showing, Please contact our leasing manager by phone or email.



To Schedule a showing please contact our leasing team by or email! Please visit www.ChathamandPark.com to fill out an application and reserve this unit today.



**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us.



(RLNE3729617)