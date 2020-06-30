All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 11 2020

125 Hinkle Ave.

125 Hinkle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 Hinkle Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
125 Hinkle Ave. Available 02/14/20 Single family two bedroom house - This spacious 2 bedroom, single family home is perfect for anyone looking for that luxury of having your own home for a responsible price. Off Street Parking, Dishwasher, Pet Friendly, W/D hookups, and New Carpet are just some of the amenities Our company has to offer at this location. To schedule a showing, Please contact our leasing manager by phone or email.

To Schedule a showing please contact our leasing team by or email! Please visit www.ChathamandPark.com to fill out an application and reserve this unit today.

**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

(RLNE3729617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Hinkle Ave. have any available units?
125 Hinkle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Hinkle Ave. have?
Some of 125 Hinkle Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Hinkle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
125 Hinkle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Hinkle Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Hinkle Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 125 Hinkle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 125 Hinkle Ave. offers parking.
Does 125 Hinkle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Hinkle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Hinkle Ave. have a pool?
No, 125 Hinkle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 125 Hinkle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 125 Hinkle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Hinkle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Hinkle Ave. has units with dishwashers.

